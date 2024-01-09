January 10, 2024

AI filters new battery materials from 32 million materials

Faye Stephens January 10, 2024 2 min read

It's one of the many promises of artificial intelligence: The technology should dramatically speed up the search for new materials and molecules, and thus help solve some of the most pressing problems of our time. Experts hope to find chemical blueprints for better catalysts, more powerful batteries and other innovative materials. Good A team from Microsoft in collaboration with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), a research facility affiliated with the US Department of Energy, said it has reached an important stage towards achieving this vision. With the help of artificial intelligence, they filtered out a previously unknown substance from 32 million possible substances and then synthesized it in the laboratory. According to the researchers, the material has great potential as a resource-efficient energy storage device. The results have not yet been independently verified.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

2023 was the hottest year since measurements began

January 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Science – Problems after launch: Failure of commercial landing on the moon? – knowledge

January 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Science – Malfunction after the launch of the American special moon mission – Knowledge

January 9, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

Scotland: A Pyrrhic Call for Independence

January 10, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

AI filters new battery materials from 32 million materials

January 10, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Aldi UK extends agreement with Loughborough University | Sports

January 10, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Gigabyte to Debut OLED Displays at CES 2024, Including the World's First Dp2.1 Uhbr20 Gaming Monitor – January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT

January 10, 2024 Gilbert Cox