Launching a new satellite into space with an Ariane 5 rocket | free press

KURO (dpa) – The new communications satellite “Eutelsat Quantum” was launched into space aboard an Ariane 5 launcher.

The rocket took off from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Friday evening, rocket operator Arianespace announced. It was the first Ariane 5 flight that year.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the Eutelsat Quantum satellite can be reprogrammed in space. It can be determined exactly where the satellite packets are sent. These can move in real time and thus also provide information for air travelers and ship passengers.

On board the European launch pad was the Star One D2 communications satellite operated by the Brazilian operator Embratel. The satellite is intended to help expand the broadband network in Central and South America.