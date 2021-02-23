What helps against hay fever? | Schweitzer Illustrator

The snow has not completely disappeared, yet our first ones are already suffering Hay fever. No wonder the warm temperatures of the past few days have caused nature’s first spring awakening. What is the best time of year for some is a real nuisance for others. Nebulizers, Medicine Or acupuncture is just a few ways to counteract a persistent runny nose or biting the throat. The impact of our diet should not be underestimated. Because micronutrients in particular play an important role in a hay fever infection. They form the basis for maintaining all functions of a healthy body, controlling the production and secretion of hormones and transmissible substances and also participate in their breakdown.

Goodbye, histamine!

With some foods you can have your own food Hay fever That effect. Basically, the goal is to lower the natural histamine, which acts as a tissue hormone and neurotransmitter in a human or animal organism. This is because this plays a major role in allergic reactions and is involved in defense against foreign substances. For example Vitamin C As a natural antihistamine it is said to speed up the breakdown of histamine. Vitamin B3 and D, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and zinc are also supposed to stimulate the release of histamine in Body Slow it down. So our diet should be anti-inflammatory and varied and made up of many antioxidants, secondary plant matter, omega-3 fatty acids, and many other micronutrients. We do not recommend any cow’s milk products, pickled and canned foods, smoked fish and meats, ready meals containing yeast, wheat products or chocolate because they either contain too much histamine or can release the substance into the body. Other products can help you relieve hay fever: