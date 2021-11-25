Scientific staff for long-term archiving of real digital data (full-time)

Ad number: 1258 Job offer from November 25, 2021

Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science h. V. (MPG) is a self-governing scientific organization funded by the federal and state governments. It conducts basic research in the natural sciences and humanities at more than 86 institutes and research centers in Germany and abroad. The General Administration of the Max Planck Association for the Advancement of Science is looking for her Archive in Berlin As soon as possible

Scientific staff for long-term archiving

Real digital data (full time)

The archive of the Max Planck Society in Berlin-Dahlem is responsible for the dispatch of the Kaiser Wilhelm / Max Planck Society. So far, concentrated

Securing and preserving the administrative documents of the association, its institutes, its research facilities and the legacies of its scientific members mainly in analogue forms. The activity will be broadly expanded to include long-term archiving of real digital data (“digital births”).

your tasks

Your main focus is on development (the goal is to participate in a network solution), support, maintenance and further development of a standards-compliant long-term digital archive (OAIS), file acquisition, preservation, and long-term use of different types of true digital archiving (eg poorly structured file collections, specialized procedures email accounts, websites, etc.). You also have one within the archive team

Interface function between

Archiving and technically implementing requirements in collaboration with IT service units and service providers.

personal file

The prerequisites are:

Successfully completed degree in an information science subject, or a similar qualification or corresponding experience, ideally in an archival field

Strong communication skills in a multidisciplinary environment at the interface between archives and information technology

Knowing the current state of the art in the field of long-term digital archiving

Knowledge of relevant security and data protection aspects

Very good knowledge of English

The advantages will be:

Proven experience in organizing operations and projects (if applicable in project management), preferably in IT projects

Knowledge in the areas of top programming languages ​​and data structures as well as relational databases



You also feature:

Interest in organizing digital data and information: convergence in dealing with data

In order to keep it permanently under conservation

its originality, safety, accessibility and ease of use,

organization and cooperation and

Negotiation skills and creativity,

Very clear quality awareness, reliability, and demonstrated ability to abstract as well as curiosity and willingness to experiment in dealing with new technologies and a high desire to learn about new problems and

Prepare to go on business trips and further training.

we offer:

Open working relationship and, depending on qualifications and professional experience, performance-based payment up to salary group 13 TVöD (Federal Government), in case of immediate transition from civil servant relationship to salary group A xxBBesG as well as various social benefits,

A diverse and demanding job with plenty of personal responsibility and creative freedom in a scholarly environment,

Working in a committed team characterized by a friendly working atmosphere with a flat communication hierarchy,

Numerous job-related training opportunities,

Good conditions for work-life balance and

A workplace well connected to the public transport network in Berlin-Dahlem.

The Max Planck Society has set itself a goal of hiring more people with severe disabilities. Applications from persons with severe disabilities are expressly encouraged.

Any interview costs will be covered.

Did it spark your interest? We then look forward to your complete online application (reference number 110/21).

Application deadline: January 16, 2022

