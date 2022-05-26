Japan intensifies monitoring of monkeypox

Facing a spate of monkeypox infections, Japan’s Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Shigeyuki Goto has announced that the country will step up monitoring measures.

Minister to explainThere are no reports of infection in Japan yet, although it is a category 4 infectious disease under full surveillance.

Authorities must report monkeypox cases immediately

Last week, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs asked regional authorities and medical facilities to report all suspected cases immediately and step up monitoring. In addition, Japan would like to work more closely with the World Health Organization to prevent infection in the country.

The disease develops after an incubation period of one to three weeks after infection with monkeypox virus. Initial symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, and swollen lymph nodes in the neck and chest.

250 cases have been reported worldwide

In the last few days an infection in England, GermanyThe United States of America and some other countries. total was On May 24 250 cases.

However, doctors are giving all the clarity and saying that it is unlikely that a new epidemic or pandemic is imminent. However, the World Health Organization recommends vaccination against smallpox for vulnerable groups.

The United States is already preparing for a vaccination campaign anti virusEngland is also stockpiling the smallpox vaccine.