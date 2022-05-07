Conference: New Home Construction Policy in Tense Markets

How can sustainable urban development and flexible new home construction work in stressed markets? Does the “internal development before external development” model reach its limits?

How can the federal government’s goal of building 400,000 new homes each year in cities be successfully met?

We collect and discuss the perspectives of policy, science, and practice.

Keynote speech on the topic “Sustainable Housing and Urban Development Policy” becomes Minister of State Dr. Rolf Boesinger (Federal Ministry of Housing, Urban Development and Construction).

Live broadcast: The conference will be broadcast online from the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities