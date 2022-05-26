12-Hour Transplant: SHOT Gets New Hands | Science

Dragone – Steven Gallagher, transplant patient, loves his new hands. “Those hands are incredible, it all happened so fast,” the 48-year-old told the British news agency PA.

“From the moment I woke up from the operation, I was able to move her.” The Scotsman is perhaps the first patient to have his hands transplanted due to systemic sclerosis. “She gave me a new lease on life,” Gallagher said.

He still finds some things difficult. For example, he can not close the buttons, but he can pour himself a glass of water. But more important is the underlying feeling. “The pain before the operation was excruciating. I took so many painkillers, it was unimaginable, and now I have no more pain,” said the father of three daughters.

Gallagher was diagnosed with sclerosis 13 years ago after he developed an unusual rash on his face. After a few years, his fingers began to curl up. “My hands started closing until they were actually just two fists. My hands were useless, and I could do nothing but lift things with my own hands.” On the advice of specialists and after discussions with his wife, the bishop decided to perform the operation. In mid-December 2021, the man from Drygorn was transplanted with two new hands in a twelve-hour treatment.