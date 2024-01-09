Scotland: A Pyrrhic Call for Independence Scottish nationalists hope to hold a second referendum on independence. However, economic conditions deteriorated. Pascal Meiser London

EPA/Robert Perry Scotland may soon face its second independence referendum in seven years.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has only had one goal for months. If her Scottish National Party wins an absolute majority in regional elections scheduled for May 6, she wants to allow her people to vote again on Scotland's secession from the United Kingdom. This would mean repeating history in 2011, when the Scottish National Party formed a majority government for the first time ever. At the time, the British government led by David Cameron granted the Scots such a referendum, and they spoke out against doing so alone at the ballot box.