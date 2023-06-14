Science Slam as a Special Edition at LGS // Osthessen | News

Boring lectures are a thing of the past











06/14/2023 / Fulda –

In short: The 23rd edition of the popular Science Slam event series celebrated its premiere in a unique setting. On Wednesday evening, participants were able to showcase their skills on the outdoor LGS Garden stage in front of approximately 300 spectators. Moderator Shaggy Schwartz told OSTHESSEN | NEWS: “The special thing is that we have invited variable runners from all over Germany to get in shape. The lectures are not only scientific and informative, but they should also be entertaining.”



This rather different science show is organized by the Fulda University of Applied Sciences and the Kreuz Cultural Center – and has been since 2016. This event takes place twice a year in the Kreuz Cultural Center in Fulda Horace, on one date in a different location outside of these buildings. The on-site process is quickly assimilated: the scientists involved compete with lectures on their research work. At the end of the evening, a public jury will choose the winner. Subscriptions must not exceed ten minutes in length. A buzzer indicates the elapsed time, followed by a score from one to ten.

Threads go everywhere



Of course, the mediator duo cannot be absent from the stage: Professor Dr. Sasha Skorupka – Professor of Science and Professor of Physics in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Fulda and Shaggy Schwarz – Fulda artist, actor and jack-of-all-trades. “We also want to get people excited about science in this way,” Skoropka explained. This time it was the turn of the next five Science Slam participants: Im Wierach – neuroscientist in Darmstadt, Mathilde Himmelrich – physicist Frankfurt am Main, Victoria Borko – European ethnologist Würzburg, Matthias Warkur – philosophy Jena, Hank M. Fleming – psychology Tübingen. Mathilde Himmelrich was the first to step on the microphone and present her doctoral dissertation, in which she invested four and a half years of her life. Under the heading “Sherlock Holmes or How to Catch a Unicorn”, I have given the content in brief. Porco, the following post, gave an insight into her master’s thesis. Its theme: the representation and portrayal of LGBTQ people in soap operas and films.

In the end, Hank M. Flemming rounded out the race in full points. Overall positive balance according to Schwartz: "Grand slams, great crowd, beautiful site. We'd like to thank the State Horticultural Show for the opportunity to present the Science Slam here on the site. In any case, we're thrilled and look forward to the next strikes in the cross." (cunning)
































