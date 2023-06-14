Laos: Man in the Monkey Cave

man in monkey cave

Tam Pà Ling, or Monkey Cave, is the name of the site where the research team has now found what are likely the oldest remains of anatomically modern humans in Asia. Apparently, the hair of a man who originally migrated from Africa Homo sapiens Soon it is native to tropical Asia, for example here, at a good 1000m altitude in the Truong Son Mountains. The deep fissure in the karst may have provided people with a home for times when the outdoors could not be easily tolerated.

Since 2009, scientists have been digging into the cave’s deepest layers of sediment, which have been caused by monsoon rains over thousands of years. Early human fossils appeared. A team led by Laura Shackelford of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Fabrice Demeter of the University of Copenhagen discovered skull and tibia fragments. According to acquaintance, the group is in the specialized magazine “Nature Communications” Imagine that the bones are between 86,000 and 68,000 years old. Accordingly, the conversation came Homo sapiens During his first waves of migration, which are mainly documented by finds in the Near and Middle East, even in Southeast Asia. Remnants of this early presence are few and far between here. Scientists write that the discovery of teeth from China may be older, but there are doubts about when they dated.