Berlin (dpa) – The largest Jewish institution of education, culture and sports since the inauguration of the Holocaust with a street festival in Berlin. Pears Jewish Campus in Wilmersdorf offers 8,000 square feet of day care, elementary and secondary school, art and music studios, a 100-seat cinema and auditorium for sporting and events. Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, head of the Chabad Berlin Jewish community, said at the opening: “The different melodies together will form a harmony here.” “Today is a historic event that ushers in a new era for Jewish life in Berlin.”

Governor Kay Wegener (CDU) has affirmed that Jewish life in D.C. is “a great happiness and a gift.” “Almost the entire Senate of Berlin attended the opening – it shows how important it is to make Jewish life in Berlin visible,” Wegener said. “We will never allow anti-Semitism to take over the streets.” Places like university campuses are required to make a strong signal against antisemitism.

The €40 million campus is named after the British Beers Foundation. The federal government, the state of Berlin and other donors. The new campus building with a blue facade was designed by Sergey Tchoban. “The soft, rounded shape is inviting, less massive. It matches the modern spirit of a school that approaches and welcomes people,” said the architect, according to the statement.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 230624-99-173088/3