Science: An amazing discovery in the Milky Way!

The Science I gained new knowledge about the Milky Way. In one study, researchers examined water on the planet in particular.

The Milky Way belongs to our own galaxy. Who is this Science I searched for several years. Researchers have now found something that was previously considered impossible, Grenzwissenschaft-aktuell.de reports.

Science: The water didn’t happen by chance

The Globe Institute at the University of Copenhagen published its study in the journal “Science Advances”. Professor Anders Johansen and his team discovered that there could be more Earth-like planets in the Milky Way than previously thought.





Science: new findings about the Milky Way! Photo: IMAGO / Imaginechina-Tuchong

Because our planet differs from others in two main things: water and living things. So far, science has assumed that water only formed on planets when they accidentally collided with a water asteroid and a comet.







Now it is discovered that water may have already been present during the planet’s formation phase. The study took Earth, Venus and Mars under a microscope.

“All findings indicate that water has been one of the building blocks of our planet from the start. Since water molecules are so common in the universe, there is a perfectly understandable possibility that this also applies to all other Earth-like planets in the solar system. (…) Water can remain in liquid form on the surface of a planet, so it is just a question of the distance to its star, “explains Johansen.

This is the Milky Way:

It bears the name due to its milky stroke-like appearance

Its diameter reaches 200,000 light years

Between 100 and 400 billion stars

Scientists also discovered that the three planets formed about 4.5 billion years ago through so-called accumulation of small dust particles made of ice and carbon. They orbit all the young stars of the Milky Way.

“Until the point in time when the Earth grew to one percent of its current mass, our planet grew by accumulating clumps of gravel-sized chunks containing ice and carbon,” the researchers write in their book. a study Little.

Science: Water molecules have been discovered throughout our galaxy

After that, the earth grew faster and faster until it reached its current size after about five million years. In this way, the surface temperature increased dramatically, causing the ice in the aforementioned “pebbles” to evaporate on its way to the surface, and eventually led to formation About 0.1% of the mass of our planet is water, which accounts for about 70% of the surface of the earth. “

Johansen also explains that water molecules have been discovered throughout the Milky Way. This could mean that other planets have formed, such as Earth, Mars and Venus.

All of the rocky planets in the Milky Way would have formed from the same basic building blocks. But it also means that they all have (relatively) the same amount of water and carbon as the Earth. Hence, the number of planets with suitable liquid water temperatures will also be much greater than that of other stars, “he says according to the portal grenzwissenschaft-aktuell.de. (ldi)