Frightening: a Robock has been spotted with hairy eyeballs – wild animals

In Tennessee, a confused and bleeding white-tailed deer had to be hunted – but taking a closer look at the game is really scary.

At the end of August 2020, a white-tailed deer that appeared to be lost had to be rested, disoriented and bloody in a small suburb of Knoxville (Tennessee), from his suffering. To determine what the poor animal was suffering from and rule out any infectious diseases, they sent its chief to the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine for analysis.

The eyeballs were completely covered in hair

There they discovered that the deer was infected with a contagious and often fatal virus and that it also had “corneal bugs” – their eyeballs were completely covered with a pinch of hair. As a rule, corneal skin is benign and fungal. They are made up of hair follicles, sweat glands, collagen, and lipids – elements of normal skin and often arise from fetal developmental abnormalities.

Completely blind

Robock was supposed to have lived a “freak of nature” all its life, but it gradually got worse until the game became completely blind. “He might have been able to tell the difference between day and night, but that’s about it. I’ll compare it to covering your eyes with a piece of cloth,” says Sterling Daniels of Tennessee Wildlife Resources.

This is only the second deer that has been documented with this disability.