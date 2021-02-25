Regular activity prevents bone loss

Early spring weather invites you to take a stroll in the fresh air. Diabetics in particular should take advantage of this. Because she especially benefits from combining the sun with exercise.

Berlin (dpa / tmn) – Regular exercise is especially important for people with diabetes. Moderate temperatures should be used to be active outside, as advised by the German Diabetes Association.

Diabetes can lead to osteoporosis and thus speed up bone loss, which increases the likelihood of bone fractures in the event of a fall.

According to the organization, this risk increases with age. An increased risk arises, for example, when people with diabetes move around a little and also have “an unstable metabolism with high levels of glucose,” explains Professor Thomas Huck of the Diabetes Aid Program Board.

Vitamin D stores are full

Vitamin D deficiency can be another cause of accelerated bone loss. Since the body primarily produces vitamin D – with sunlight through the skin – the advice is: Use nice weather to go for a walk in the fresh air. This promotes vitamin D formation and bone stability, Huck says.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), formation of vitamin D in the body through the skin is possible in Germany from around March to October. This depends on the intensity of the UV rays required for this.

From spring onwards, the stores of vitamin D in the body consumed during the winter months can be replenished.

Sea fish, eggs and vegetables on the table

Additionally, you should pay attention to your diet: Sea fish is said to be rich in Vitamin D. It also contains eggs, mushrooms, or their droppings such as liver. Calcium is also important for bones – it is found in fruits, vegetables, and nuts, as well as dairy and soy products.

If a doctor finds a vitamin D deficiency, he or she can prescribe special vitamin supplements. According to consumer advocates, those who take high doses of vitamin D supplements over an extended period of time without medical advice run the risk of harming their health.

