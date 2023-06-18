Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first press images have appeared

It’s often been leaked, and now it’s official: the first press image, allegedly from Samsung, shows the Galaxy Z Flip 5 clamshell smartphone. The focus is on the second screen on the outside of the device, which, as expected, is much larger than its predecessor.

Rumors and leaks about the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5 have been piling up over the past few weeks and months Cover widththat is, the second screen on the outside of the clamshell device, which is typical for clamshell mobile phones You should get a huge promotion. Almost the entire half of the case will cover the screen, which was no larger than the display of the smartwatch in the predecessor.

Samsung original press materials?

So far, this has been proven mainly by reports from well-known and reliable leakers, who only had to submit specially prepared images for visualization. Well you like MySmartPrice a Official press photo from Samsung has happened, thus confirming the rumors. You can see two Galaxy Z Flip 5 models folded with their cover screens facing the camera. also Unusual shape of the second screenwhich is not to the liking of all Samsung fans, Hereby confirmed. Instead of the classic angular view, it is replaced by blank space Broken under my camera lens.

Image: MySmartPrice.com

The first device appears to be intended to show off the theme of the cameras directly above it. The basic way to use cover view is Help taking selfies With the main camera, this becomes more interesting with a larger screen. The second device shows a file media playerwhose controls take up significantly more space on the cover screen which should be between 3 and 3.26 inches.

It shouldn’t be as long as it was initially thought before the official announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 5: the unpacked event, which will be the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and foldable Z Fold 5 as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch. 6 provided should be expected SamMobile It is said that it will be held in the last week of July.

