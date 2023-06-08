Risky Science: System Exploitation

The chain-link system in the scientific community increases discrimination against women in general and against women of immigrant background in particular. Photo: IMAGO/Westend61

There has been active recruitment and firing in German universities and research institutes for decades. The Flag Time Decade Act 2007 was said to place restrictions on this. But even an amendment to the bylaws eight years later only means that today not 90, but “only” 84 percent of the highly qualified faculty in the science-intermediate level have to work from one fixed-term contract to another despite Being strongly involved in teaching and research.

This is a scandal, because tens of thousands of academics have been living in uncertainty about their professional futures for many years – and in fatal dependence on the goodwill of their “professors”. They often burden them with a lot of work that has absolutely nothing to do with the “qualification” that temporary contracts are supposed to serve. This harms not only those affected, but also Germany as a science site, which the FDP in particular relied on. Because more and more talents are migrating abroad or to work because of these conditions. Perhaps this argument will at least convince liberals of the need for real law reform.