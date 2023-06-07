Wildflowers bring English meadows to life

“The meadow is very beneficial for biodiversity,” said Cecily Marshall. According to a press release from the University of Cambridge. “I was really surprised at how much has changed in such a small area.” It’s also surprising how meadow affects bat behavior. other studies by Already reached similar results.

Cambridge students and staff were also receptive. In a survey, researchers found that the majority of 278 respondents preferred a mixture of meadowsweet and wildflower meadowsweet over pure meadowsweet. Some said they found the lawns “pretentious” or “sterile and unattractive”. Most found a wildflower meadow to be more aesthetically pleasing.

“If all neighbors or friends have lawns manicured, it can be a barrier to growing a wildflower meadow. Humans have a strong need for belonging and a sense of acceptance.”Claudia Schneider, psychologist

But are the bare facts about increasing biodiversity enough to convince others to leave the lawnmower in the shed? Claudia Schneider, a researcher in the university’s psychology department, says, Their research showsThis information alone isn’t always enough to motivate people to change their behavior – but it’s an important first step. “People are very influenced by what other people around them do and what is acceptable behavior,” she says. “So if neighbors or friends all have well-manicured lawns, it can be a barrier to growing a wildflower meadow. Humans have a strong need for belonging and a sense of acceptance.