Can the heat energy of one stroke cook a chicken?

But the principle makes the equation right: The faster you slap it, the warmer the chicken can be with every swipe. If you fill it at 1,000m/s, you can instantly heat the chicken up to 74 degrees – but then it will probably yield more chicken soup.
Of course, no one seriously thinks of cooking this way (although Youtube Louis Wise I actually made a machine that cooks chicken this way.) I myself eat as little meat as possible, but from an astronomical point of view I am very interested in this topic. Because what if not a chicken but an entire planet gets hit?
Could an asteroid collision boil our oceans?
The conversion of kinetic energy into thermal energy plays an important role when asteroids collide with a planet. If Earth were to collide with another celestial body, that would of course have a lot of effects apart from purely thermal effects. However, three astronomers looked back to 2017What would it take for Earth’s oceans to start boiling on impact. The result: an object with a mass of about 2 trillion kilograms. That sounds like a lot, but it’s much less than the masses of the asteroids Vesta and Pallas. In fact, we know of more than a dozen asteroids in the solar system that would be massive enough to boil Earth (thus wiping out much life) if they collided.
