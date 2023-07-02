Euclid on his way to the dark universe

Posted on by Faye Stephens

A telescope designed to study the darkest secrets of the universe left the Earth under the scorching rays of the sun. At 11:12 a.m. local time (17:12 CEST), the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Euclid probe ascended from its Cape Canaveral, Florida, launch site, surging skyward in a cloud of fire and smoke to take it to 1.5 million. The target is kilometers away, L2 Lagrangian point. From there, Euclid would spend at least six years scanning a third of the sky with unprecedented precision and sensitivity, helping to better understand two mysterious components of the universe: dark matter and dark energy.

