Researchers at the UN Climate Change Conference: Values ​​Show Need for Action | Sciences

New data on the climate crisis paints a grim picture: according to a study presented at the UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, man-made global warming has already reached an increase of 1.14°C in the decade from 2013 to 2022 compared to pre-industrial levels. .

For the period from 2010 to 2019 the value was 1.07 degrees. Writing in the journal Earth System Science Data, scientists warn that warming is now increasing at a rate of more than 0.2 degrees per decade.

According to the 50-strong team, there should be annually updated values ​​for important climate indicators based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) methodology. The IPCC remains the authoritative source for scientific information on the state of the climate, although the processing time for assessments ranges from five to ten years.

This information gap needs to be filled with updated information more quickly, according to a statement from the leading University of Leeds. In the future, the Global Climate Change Indicators platform should provide updated information on the most important climate indicators each year.

The carbon budget has been halved recently

According to the analysis presented, the remaining carbon budget—the amount of carbon dioxide that could be emitted to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees with more than 50 percent probability—has halved within three years. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s calculations, the remaining carbon budget in 2020 was about 500 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide. At the start of 2023, it was half as much at about 250 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide.

The United Nations climate conference in Bonn is set for the global climate conference in Dubai at the end of the year. There will also be an inventory of progress made in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels. In light of past climate protection efforts, this goal is increasingly unrealistic.





