The Long Night of Sciences 2023 at Humboldt University: Guided tours, lectures, games, experiments and more offer insight into the world of science and research

08 June 2023

The Long Science Night 2023 at Humboldt University

Guided tours, lectures, games, experiments and much more provide an insight into the world of science and research

On June 17, 2023, Humboldt-Universität invites you to the Long Night of Sciences for more than 100 events on the Mitte campus, the Adlershof campus, the North Campus as well as in the Späth Arboretum and in the Humboldt Labor.

From 5 pm until midnight, visitors can experience the diversity of science: in interactive exhibits, experiments, games, hands-on activities, science presentations, lectures, and guided tours. A look behind the scenes of research that provides endless opportunities to discover connections and ask new questions.

Whether it is biology, chemistry, sociology or computer science – each science poses its own questions, develops appropriate methods and has its own perspective on the world. Together, science expands our collective knowledge and view of our environment. This diversity of points of view is the motto of the long Flag Night 2023.

An insight into the Humboldt University program

Immediately! Twilight tours through the Späth Arboretum

A guided tour at dusk through the wooded garden with 4,000 species of native and exotic plants, including a view of the greenhouse and herbarium, which is not otherwise open to the public. The Späth Arboretum was created in 1879 by Franz Späth as a show and garden in the style of an English landscape garden.

Guided tours from 6.30pm

Spathstr. 80/81, 12437 Berlin

Science Slam from the Bernstein Center for Computational Neuroscience in Berlin (BCCN Berlin)

Four young researchers present questions from experimental and theoretical brain research in entertaining short lectures. The audience delivers the best presentation (presentations in English, suitable for children 12 years and over).

8.30pm – 9.45pm

North Campus

Terminal 6, Auditorium 9 (Campus access)

Philippstrasse 13, 10115 Berlin

RoboCup – Robots playing soccer

The robots compete against each other in a friendly match and show off their soccer skills. An accompanying lecture sheds light on how humanoid robots work.

6pm-6.45pm, 8pm-8.45pm, 10pm-10.45pm

Campus Adlershof

Erwin Schrödinger Centre, Room 0’115

Rudower Chaussee 26, 12489 Berlin

How does a lithium ion battery work?

Smartphones, home storage systems or electric cars – they all contain lithium-ion batteries. During experiments and demonstrations, visitors learn how these batteries are manufactured and how they work.

5 pm – 10 pm

Campus Adlershof

Emil Fischer House, Institute of Chemistry, foyer, ground floor

Brook-Taylor-Strasse 2, 12489 Berlin

Gamification for Climate Action – Become a climate hero with our game app!

The app accompanies schoolchildren on a walk through the Berlin Mitte School Environment Center with practical activities on questions such as: How do you charge mobile phones in a climate-friendly way? What is a worm bin? The main topic is climate change and its effects on the Berlin-Brandenburg region (from 10 years).

5 pm – 11 pm

Campus Adlershof

brock taylor ster. 1, 12489 Berlin

Exhibition: “After Nature”

Not only do global environmental changes threaten the natural foundation of our lives, but they are also changing the political and social structures of societies. The exhibition highlights the interactions between climate change, biodiversity loss, and the crisis of democracy.

Humboldt Laboratory at Humboldt Forum

1st floor

Schlossplatz 1, 10178 Berlin

additional information:

Call from HU Berlin on June 7, 2023