Review of the book “Our Blue Planet – Ocean”

September 28, 2021
Faye Stephens

Why should we save the oceans? There are many different answers to this. It’s important to preserve the climate – and the fish protein diet. The answer may come from children who have read the new book: because the life of plants and animals in the sea is very interesting and beautiful.

