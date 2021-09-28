Review of the book “Our Blue Planet – Ocean”

Why should we save the oceans? There are many different answers to this. It’s important to preserve the climate – and the fish protein diet. The answer may come from children who have read the new book: because the life of plants and animals in the sea is very interesting and beautiful.

The work is based on the BBC series The Blue Planet II, which began in 2018, garnered more than 14 million viewers in its first episode and has been shown in 30 countries. This follows the non-fiction book for children aged 8 and up, and the first in four parts titled The Ocean has now been published.

Imaginary stories about the underwater world

Writer Lisa Stewart Sharp and illustrator Emily Dove describe the colorful, shimmering underwater world in warm words and colorful graphics. In small fairy tales, for example, they tell of the little crab Sally Lightfoot, who jumps from stone to stone to avoid an eel; A cunning octopus hides under oysters from a hungry pajama shark and then escapes in a cloud of blue ink; Or the important task of sea otters eating sea urchins and thus contributing to the preservation of kelp forests.

In each section, they depict the deep sea, coral reefs, underwater forests, changing coastlines and “broad blue,” the oceanic hinterland. First, they always describe the place in question, tell stories like that of Sally Lightfoot, and introduce some wonderful inhabitants like glass-headed fish, strawberry squid, brain coral, penguins or plankton, dolphins, mussels, and kelp forests.