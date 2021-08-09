Resolution without the Republicans: Democrats deliver a trillion-dollar welfare package

US President Biden is accelerating: after the massive infrastructure improvement package, his government is tackling social unrest and spending a lot of money for it. Once again, the plan will be implemented without Republican approval.

In the United States, Democrats presented to the US Senate a spending plan for a trillion-dollar social package. The budget decision provides for social spending of about 3.5 trillion dollars (three trillion euros) over ten years. Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders spoke of the most important “workers, old, sick, and poor” law since Roosevelt (President Franklin Delano Roosevelt) and the New Deal in the 1930s.

Thus, Congress is dealing with another ambitious project of US President Joe Biden. Previously, Democrats had already launched a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. The Senate is expected to vote on it on Tuesday.

The Democrats’ budget decision presents only the main features of the social package. Among other things, it is planned to bear tuition fees in public universities for two years and invest in additional infrastructure projects. In addition, “millions of migrant workers” must obtain residency status.

Climate protection should also be invested in. Sanders said the bill would “put the United States in a global leadership position in the fight against climate change and make our planet a healthy and habitable place for future generations.” The massive amount roughly corresponds to Germany’s total GDP in 2020.

Senators now have until September 15 to propose changes. The Democrats want to put the bill through the Senate in the so-called reconciliation process. This will enable them, likely in the fall, to pass the final text by a simple majority in the Senate without the votes of Republicans, who are staunchly opposed to the bill.