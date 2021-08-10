NASA’s Wallops rocket launch can be seen from New Jersey and other eastern states

Keep your eyes on the sky and you can glimpse the future Rocket launch at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in West Virginia.
NASA has announced that the Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is scheduled to take off Tuesday, August 10 at 5:56 p.m. ET as part of the company’s 16th mission to deliver NASA supplies, equipment, and science research to the International Space Station.
As long as the sky is clear, the launch could be visible to people across the mid-Atlantic and possibly other parts of the eastern United States.
Best Watching Sites
If you’re vacationing in Delaware, Maryland, or Virginia this week, the space agency recommends six best viewing spots in these states:
- Wallops Visitor Center in Wallops Island, Virginia
- Chincoteague Island in Chincoteague, Virginia
- Assateague National Seashore in Maryland
- Ocean City in Maryland
- Delaware Sea Shore und Fenwick Island State Park in Delaware
- Virginia Beach in Virginia
when are you looking
The map above shows the number of seconds after the missile launch that will be visible from different regions of the eastern United States.
In southern New Jersey, the best search time would be 60 to 90 seconds after takeoff, and in northern and central New Jersey, the best search time would be 90 to 120 seconds after takeoff.
How to watch the live broadcast
- Live coverage of the mission countdown is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. Wallops IBM video site.
- Start reporting NASA TV Tuesday is supposed to start at 5:30 PM.
- Launch updates are available at Wallops Facebook side and Wallops Twitter the side.
Thank you for relying on us to provide you with the local news you trust. Please consider support NJ.com Optional subscription.
Len Melisurgo can be reached in [email protected].
“Bad coffee nerd. analyst. An incurable practitioner. Total fans on Twitter. Typical food lover.