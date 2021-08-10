NASA’s Wallops rocket launch can be seen from New Jersey and other eastern states

Keep your eyes on the sky and you can glimpse the future Rocket launch at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in West Virginia.

NASA has announced that the Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is scheduled to take off Tuesday, August 10 at 5:56 p.m. ET as part of the company’s 16th mission to deliver NASA supplies, equipment, and science research to the International Space Station.

As long as the sky is clear, the launch could be visible to people across the mid-Atlantic and possibly other parts of the eastern United States.

The map above shows how many seconds you see after a Grumman missile is launched from different regions in the eastern United States. The missile launch is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM ET.NASA

Best Watching Sites

If you’re vacationing in Delaware, Maryland, or Virginia this week, the space agency recommends six best viewing spots in these states:

Wallops Visitor Center in Wallops Island, Virginia

Chincoteague Island in Chincoteague, Virginia

Assateague National Seashore in Maryland

Ocean City in Maryland

Delaware Sea Shore und Fenwick Island State Park in Delaware

Virginia Beach in Virginia

These are some of the best views NASA recommends for the rocket launch scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021, weather permitting.Facebook Facebook Logo Subscribe to Facebook to connect with Jamie Adkins NASA Wallops

when are you looking

The map above shows the number of seconds after the missile launch that will be visible from different regions of the eastern United States.

In southern New Jersey, the best search time would be 60 to 90 seconds after takeoff, and in northern and central New Jersey, the best search time would be 90 to 120 seconds after takeoff.

How to watch the live broadcast

Thank you for relying on us to provide you with the local news you trust. Please consider support NJ.com Optional subscription.

Len Melisurgo can be reached in [email protected].