Croatians can enter the United States without a visa from December 1, 2021

Croatia is 40 years oldNS Member of the US Visa Waiver Program today, September 28.

From 1 December this year, Croatians without a visa can travel to the United States for up to 90 days at a time only with a travel permit for tourism and business purposes.

The US Department of Homeland Security announced the move, and issued a press release stating that the final decision of US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorca, in coordination with Secretary of State Anthony J.

“The appointment of Croatia today as a new participant in the visa-free travel program is an important recognition of the common economic and security interests of our countries. I congratulate Croatia on becoming the 40th member of the Visa Waiver Program to meet the stringent requirements, and I look forward to our continued close cooperation on key priorities.Minister Alejandro N. Mallorca Sagitt.

The move was welcomed by many, including Croatian President Andrej Plenkovic.

“We welcome the decision of the Department of Homeland Security to include Croatia in the Visa Waiver Program. Croatian citizens who can enter the United States without a visa will benefit the most. By achieving this foreign policy priority, we will further strengthen relationsThe president wrote this on his official Twitter account.

Others also welcomed the news, including US Ambassador to Croatia Mark Fleming, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic and the US State Department.

Croatia 24NS A member state of the European Union (with the exception of the United Kingdom which is now a former member of the European Union) becomes part of the Visa Waiver Program. The remaining three countries that have not yet participated in the program are Romania, Cyprus and Bulgaria.

The four non-Schengen non-EU countries – Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland – are part of the Visa Waiver Program.

SchengenVisaInfo.com previously reported that Croats can enter the United States without a visa until the end of 2021.

The US Visa Waiver Program is a program run by the US Department of Homeland Security in cooperation with the US Department of State that now allows travelers from 40 countries to enter the US for tourism or business purposes and stay in the country for a maximum period of 90 days without having to apply for a visa before travelling.

To become part of the Visa Waiver Program, a country must meet several requirements, primarily related to counter-terrorism, law, immigration, document security and border management, as well as a nonimmigrant visa refusal rate of less than three percent.