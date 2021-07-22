Reduced service on board – the Swiss complain of understaffing and ask crews to work on holidays

– The Swiss complain of understaffing and ask staff to work on holidays The airline is reaching its limits in terms of staff on the weekends. One reason is the increased incidence of disease. On the other hand, it is not due to the recent mass layoffs. Konrad StilesAnd the Matthias born

Less service, but no cancellation: Swiss flight attendants before a long-haul flight.

Switzerland is on the right track: It expects in late summer to be able to bid 55 per cent of its pre-crisis level, which will enable it to meet the goals it has set itself. It will stop the flow of money that has been going on for about a year and a half.

This is due to the large number of holiday trips on the weekends, while there is a lull during the week due to slower business trips. Tamedia data management assessment shows: On the past Saturday and Sunday, Switzerland made 448 flights, two-thirds of the number of flights launched on the third weekend in July in the pre-crisis year 2019.