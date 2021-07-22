Dubai is raining artificially due to heat wave

Dubai allows it to rain by plane. The luxury city in the United Arab Emirates is using manned aircraft to artificially increase rainfall. The emirate is currently experiencing a heat wave.
A rain-generating technique known as cloud seeding was deployed when temperatures rose above 48 degrees, reports “independent”.
Experts say the technology is meant to make rain more efficient inside clouds. The goal is to get more water out. Airplanes are used to release chemicals such as silver iodide into clouds. This leads to more rain.
Heavy showers after cloud pollination
And the recordings published by the National Center of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, showed heavy rain that flooded the streets.
Rain production has become common in arid countries like the United Arab Emirates, which typically receive very few liters of rain per year, according to The Independent. (European Union)
