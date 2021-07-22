World

Dubai is raining artificially due to heat wave

July 22, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Dubai was hit by a heat wave.

    Now the emirate is artificially raining more.

    Rain in the desert is artificially increased by “cloud seeding”.

    Temperatures in Dubai rose to more than 48 degrees.

Dubai allows it to rain by plane. The luxury city in the United Arab Emirates is using manned aircraft to artificially increase rainfall. The emirate is currently experiencing a heat wave.

A rain-generating technique known as cloud seeding was deployed when temperatures rose above 48 degrees, reports “independent”.

Published: 07/22/2021 4:20 AM

Last update: July 22, 2021, 7:17 am

