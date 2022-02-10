Record year: growing interest in stock investments – db a

FifthMany savers in Germany are discovering this According to the BVI . Fund Association In times of low interest rates and increased inflation, invest in securities. “2021 has been an extraordinary year,” BVI President Alexander Schindler said in Frankfurt.

Fund companies manage record assets of €4334 billion, and the funds had their best sales year of the year with new business of €256 billion. Not only professional investors such as insurance companies contributed to this, but also private investors.

The upward trend in mutual funds for several years

Schindler reports that more and more savers are also investing in mutual funds. According to his estimates, inflation, which rose to an average of 3.1% over the year, and negative interest rates, which more and more banks charge their customers of a certain amount on contact money or a current account, play a role.

Public funds, which target broader groups of investors, raised significantly more new money last year worth 118 billion euros compared to the previous year (43 billion euros). Since 2019, mutual funds have more than doubled their inflows each calendar year. Schindler reported that private investors especially contributed to this. In 2021, equity funds again led the list of retail fund sales with 50 billion euros of new business.

At the end of last year, mutual fund assets reached a record 1,471 billion euros (previous year: 1,180 billion euros). Nearly two-thirds of the total assets under management of €4,334 billion relate to purely institutional business, for example with insurance companies and pension funds.