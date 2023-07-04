“Really torn” – the Swiss sovereign in the main round of the European Under-17 Championship

After upsetting Norway (20:14) and defeating Belgium (22:6) on Monday, the U17 national team also impressed on Tuesday against Portugal and Lithuania. The best thrower in the match, which ended with a 21:17 victory over the Portuguese, was Niklas Mirzoa again with 6 goals. In the final match against Lithuania, a draw (16:16) was enough to lead the preliminary round C with 7 points. This time Serge Winstorff leads the scorers list with 5 goals, while Niklas Mirzoa develops into one of the top scorers of the tournament.

With a total score of 7 points, Switzerland finished the preliminary round in first place and in the main round on Wednesday and Thursday they will meet the first placed teams from Group A and the runners-up from Groups B and D.

Assistant coach Sascha Schönholzer is delighted with the Swiss performance in Gothenburg: “We are very satisfied. Above all, what our defense makes with goalkeepers is strong. We act tactically and playfully. If, for example, a game of time is shown, the card will still be there and also used.”

For Schunholzer, it is clear that the largest cadres are now waiting. “The tasks haven’t gotten any easier. But we’ll see who else we can upset.” The Swiss players now have four 2 x 20 minute matches under their belts. It continues on Wednesdays at 1.30pm.

An opening win against the favourites, the Norwegians

Switzerland pulled off an upset in Monday’s opening game. The Norwegian national team managed to get to its knees at 20:14, while winger Niklas Mirzoa shone with eight goals. A coup in the morning was followed by a show of force in the afternoon. Belgium was immediately beaten by Switzerland 22: 6.

So it comes down to the final ranking 1-8.