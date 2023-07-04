Wimbledon: Rain break at Team Tsitsipas

Wimbledon
At the start of the tennis Grand Slam at Wimbledon, Dominic Thiem has to deal with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the confrontation, the ratio is 5: 4 for the 29-year-old from Lower Austria, who is playing in this tournament for the first time since 2019. The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, 1.93 meters tall, like Thiem, never made it past the last 16. The match, in which Thiem leads by a set, is currently suspended due to rain in London.
Thiem started the match well and made fewer mistakes than his opponent, who, like Lichtenfurther at Wimbledon, never made it past the last 16. Grass is not their preferred surface. The 1.93m Greek recently failed in Halle in the round of 16. Tim was satisfied again when he returned to Church Street and worked the first balls, the second being after a nice backhand winner.
The former third place in the world ranking confirmed a break to 4: 2 in the ring and did not allow the first rain break, albeit a very short one, to take him off the step. Thiem eventually won the first round with a second ball set after 33 minutes. Thiem also showed a stable game in the second set, although Tsitsipas was able to improve compared to the first round. However, this was no longer the case after just under an hour of play, as it started raining at 1:15pm CEST as a spoiler. It is currently unclear when the game will continue.
Championships, Wimbledon
(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”