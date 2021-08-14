Real Madrid seems to be thinking of leaving La Liga

Real Madrid must deal with the competition in a different national league in the future. The Premier League is said to be the target.

After initially failed plans to establish the Super League, Real Madrid appears to have hatched another plan to get more money – moving to another national league.

as such Sports World Reports stated, that Real Madrid and President Florentino Perez are tired of the League and their coach Javier Tebas. Last week, the club announced a lawsuit against its new strategic partner CVC, which had acquired shares in the league worth 2.7 billion euros.

Will Real Madrid be in the Premier League?



As reported by the Spanish newspaper, Perez is currently dealing with leaving the First Division and joining another league. At the top of the English Premier League wish list. These plans have been in place for weeks.

The Premier League is very attractive to Perez due to the “huge power and international appeal of the clubs” and highly lucrative TV contracts. In addition, there is talk that the president also got information about the German league and the Italian league.

However, Brexit, the UK’s exit from the European Union, may be an even bigger hurdle.

goal