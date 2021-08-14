More than 950 new infections in Austria + Lower Austria: outside vaccination centers

On Thursday, slightly fewer vaccinations were carried out across Austria than the weekly average: 29,326 stitches were added yesterday. According to the data in the e-vaccination card, a total of 5,379,440 people have already received at least one partial vaccination: 60.2 percent of the population. 4,954,254 and thus 55.5% of Austrians were already fully immunized.

In percentage terms, the number of fully fortified people is highest in Burgenland (62.2 percent), followed by Lower Austria (59.5 percent), Vorarlberg (56 percent), Tirol (54.5 percent), Styria (54.1 percent), and Vienna (53.2 percent). percent), Salzburg (52.9 percent) and Carinthia (52.8 percent). Upper Austria continues to raise the rear with 51.6 percent of the fully socked. Thus, the largest difference exists between the number of people who received the first vaccination and the number of those who were fully vaccinated in Styria – 6.6 percent of people have given up a second stitch or are still waiting for the second part of vaccination. The difference is the smallest in Vorarlberg, at 2.3 percent.

A total of 357,615 PCR and rapid antigen tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Of these, 61,935 were PCR tests. The positive rate for PCR tests was 1.62 percent. This 24-hour figure is higher than the previous week’s average of 1.1 percent.