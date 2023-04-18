science

Rare T. rex skeleton fetching millions at science auction

April 18, 2023
Faye Stephens

ZURICH (AP) – A massive dinosaur skeleton has been auctioned off in Zurich. The winning bidder paid 5.5 million francs (5.6 million euros) for it, a spokesman for the auction house Koehler announced on Tuesday. This includes the auction house commission. “The skeleton is still in Europe,” the spokesman said. He did not initially provide any additional information about the buyer.

The skeleton is a particularly famous type of dinosaur Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex). It is considered a popular item among dinosaurs because T. rex has long been considered the largest predator that ever walked the Earth. Larger dinosaur remains have been found since then, but that hasn’t detracted from the T. rex’s reputation. It is said to be the third T. rex skeleton ever to be auctioned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.