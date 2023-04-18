Rare T. rex skeleton fetching millions at science auction

ZURICH (AP) – A massive dinosaur skeleton has been auctioned off in Zurich. The winning bidder paid 5.5 million francs (5.6 million euros) for it, a spokesman for the auction house Koehler announced on Tuesday. This includes the auction house commission. “The skeleton is still in Europe,” the spokesman said. He did not initially provide any additional information about the buyer.

The skeleton is a particularly famous type of dinosaur Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex). It is considered a popular item among dinosaurs because T. rex has long been considered the largest predator that ever walked the Earth. Larger dinosaur remains have been found since then, but that hasn’t detracted from the T. rex’s reputation. It is said to be the third T. rex skeleton ever to be auctioned.

The anonymous private owner owned it Skeleton “Trinity” (Trinity) because it was assembled from the bones of three different animals discovered in the US states of Montana and Wyoming between 2008 and 2013. Only about 50 percent of the bones are original material. According to the auction house, this is a good lot. The skeleton is 11.6 x 3.9 meters.

T. rex lived more than 65 million years ago in what is now the United States.

In 2020, the Arab emirate of Abu Dhabi had the skeleton of a T. rex Stan It was auctioned for $31 million. The special thing about it is that it contains 70 percent original bone and the entire skeleton comes from the same animal. It will be displayed in a museum in Abu Dhabi in a few years.