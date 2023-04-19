science

WHO monitors coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 – Science

April 19, 2023
Faye Stephens

Geneva (dpa) – The World Health Organization has put the XBB.1.16 coronavirus variant on its watch list. “We’re seeing characteristics that indicate increased infection capacity,” Mike Ryan, director of emergency response for the World Health Organization in Geneva, said on Tuesday.

According to the previous information, the symptoms are the same as with other variants. XBB.1.16 was first reported in January. The variant now accounts for 4.2 percent of the 3,000 virus sequences transmitted. A month ago it was only 0.5 percent. “This type can continue to spread around the world and may lead to an increase in cases,” Ryan said. However, there are currently no signs that it causes a more severe exacerbation of the disease. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there are only a few records of XBB.1.16 in Germany.

