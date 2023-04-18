science

Coastal animals colonize plastic waste on the high seas

April 18, 2023
Faye Stephens

Countless invertebrate crustaceans seem to have settled on plastic waste floating in the Pacific Ocean. A new study shows that It was published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.. Known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the garbage patch has long been known to act as a raft for movement or as a short-term home for many organisms. However, the extent to which the increasingly numerous pieces of plastic are now being repurposed as permanent dwellings for molluscs and crustaceans is not well defined.

