Queen causes scandal – reprimand for inactive climate politicians

The Queen is unhappy with politicians’ commitment to climate protection. This reveals a malfunction of the microphone: “Words not actions.”

During her public appearances, Queen Elizabeth II can always be seen with a hat and often with a brooch. However, the British Queen appeared on Tuesday carrying an accessory she hadn’t seen in nearly 17 years: a wand.

Cardiff. The Queen Came back – and how! in a Cardiff I attended the opening ceremony of the Welsh Parliament. This was the second time she had appeared in public Money bills Gone – but the 95-year-old was at his best. Wearing a pink coat with a matching hat, she walked the red carpet.

Unlike most others, I did without one mask. She greeted politicians in a good mood, joked and talked. It was her first visit to this part of the UK in five years.

But then it shows itself from the stinging side – and gives the politicians who are supposed to preserve the climate, their legs. She says it would be annoying if people were "only talking but not acting".

Otherwise, the Queen will not interfere

So I took care of you scandal: Statements about political issues are taboo for them. Your role is purely representative. when Parliament opening In London, for example, she steadfastly reads the text given to her by the current prime minister. When she once wore a blue hat with stars on it, she was already going too far for many. So she devoted herself to staying in I blatant?









Queen Elizabeth II delivers the inaugural address to Parliament in Wales. You should not interfere in politics.

Photo: Jacob King / Photo Alliance / Associated Press

In fact, the Queen’s scolding fell Wales In a private conversation with her daughter-in-law Duchess CamillaShe was accompanied by Speaker of Parliament Ellen Jones. They were unaware that their discussions were recorded by microphones and thus could be heard in the live broadcast of the ceremony.

The talk was about the United Nations climate conference COP26 In Glasgow, which begins in two weeks. The Queen wants to participate, and so does the heir to the throne Prinz CharlesDuchess Camilla Prince William And Duchess Kate.

Prince William criticizes billionaires

But the Queen is not satisfied with the current situation of guest list. “I hear all about the COP,” she says. “I still don’t know who’s coming. I don’t know.” Then I turned to politician Jones: “So far we only know people who haven’t come.” Jones agrees with the Queen: “Exactly – it’s time to act.”

Now the politician brings the language to Prince William. The future king is like a billionaire Jeff Bezos He criticized those who shoot themselves and the rich tourists in space. "There is no need to go into space," the Queen's grandson told the BBC. "The brightest minds in the world should focus on fixing this planet rather than trying to change the next location."

It also raised concerns about Climate Conference There can be “clever sayings but not enough deeds”. As Jones talks about it, the Queen smiles proudly – and says, “Yes, I read about it.”

Harry and Meghan in the private plane

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was quick to comment on the Queen’s comments. He refused to suggest that the list of participants was weak. We know that hundreds of leaders will go to the COP next Glasgow It will come.” “I think private data should be kept confidential, but we all would like to see more progress[in climate protection].”





Welsh politician Elaine Jones (right) welcomes Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and the Queen.

Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

There is a lot of encouragement for the Queen on social media. “She’s very right,” John Harvey wrote. “Keep up the good work, your work majesty. Another wrote: ‘I’m not a royal, but a huge fan of older, wide-awake ladies with a bit of a PresentThe tabloid ‘Daily Mail’ utterly satisfied with the Queen’s appearance: ‘The Queen looks radiant in pink,’ exclaimed the newspaper. Verdict: ‘Trusted a royal.’

Some heads of government may be turned away after the Queen’s reprimand. commitments from Russia (Vladimir Putin), if (Narendra Modi), China (Xi Jinping) and Brazil (Jair Bolsonaro) are still pending, among other things. At least Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison must hurry up now: As head of state in a Commonwealth country, the Queen is its boss.

Even the rebel royals Prince Harry And Megan Herzogen They gave themselves green. However, they preach water and fly A private jet They didn't want to take a scheduled trip on the short trip to the Global Citizen charity event in New York. According to a study, their flight from Los Angeles CO 2 Like the average person in general.






