Hyundai is recalling another 471,000 SUVs and asking owners to park outside

Hyundai It adds about 471,000 SUVs to the US in September Re-Call An electrical short in a computer can cause fires. The company warns owners not to park the SUV outside until it is repaired.

The latest recall covers some models from 2016 to 2018, and 2020 through 2021, Hyundai Tucson SUVs. Vehicles have computers with an anti-lock brake system that can malfunction internally and cause electrical shortages. This could lead to a fire.

Tucsons equipped with Hyundai Intelligent Cruise Control are not recalled.

Hyundai said on Friday that the recall is part of an ongoing investigation into the problem. The company said it was aware of dozens of fires, but no injuries were reported regarding the towed vehicles.

Owners will be notified in late February to take their SUV to a dealer, who will replace the fuse on the computer. They can enter their vehicle identification number in http: www.hyundaiUSA.com/recalls To see if their vehicles were affected.

In September, the South Korean automaker recalled around 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the US from 2019 to 2021 to fix the same issue. The company says wear can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards which can cause a fire even if the engines are turned off.

