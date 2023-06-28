Publishers don’t like Xbox Game Pass, says Jim Ryan – SHOCK2

Like VGC mentionedSony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) President Jim Ryan claimed that publishers “don’t like” Xbox Game Pass.
Ryan spoke about it in a video that aired amid an ongoing lawsuit from Microsoft against the US Federal Trade Commission over its proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
During his testimony, Ryan was questioned by Microsoft lawyers about his comments about PlayStation investors in a meeting that took place about a month after Microsoft announced plans to acquire Call of Duty in January 2022. In a report on the discussion, Microsoft lawyer said Ryan told investors that Game Pass “pushed them into a major acquisition.
According to the report, Ryan said he has been “talking to all publishers” and they agree that they “don’t like Game Pass” because it devalues many games.
“I talk to publishers all the time, and that’s been a very popular opinion among publishers for many years,” said Ryan.
