Publishers don’t like Xbox Game Pass, says Jim Ryan – SHOCK2

Like VGC mentionedSony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) President Jim Ryan claimed that publishers “don’t like” Xbox Game Pass.

Ryan spoke about it in a video that aired amid an ongoing lawsuit from Microsoft against the US Federal Trade Commission over its proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

During his testimony, Ryan was questioned by Microsoft lawyers about his comments about PlayStation investors in a meeting that took place about a month after Microsoft announced plans to acquire Call of Duty in January 2022. In a report on the discussion, Microsoft lawyer said Ryan told investors that Game Pass “pushed them into a major acquisition.

According to the report, Ryan said he has been “talking to all publishers” and they agree that they “don’t like Game Pass” because it devalues ​​many games.

“I talk to publishers all the time, and that’s been a very popular opinion among publishers for many years,” said Ryan.