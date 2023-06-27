Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: New gameplay trailer

Milestone has released a new trailer for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, available October 19th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store. With new gameplay mechanics, terrain, vehicle types and classes, the game brings new and exciting opportunities to all Hot Wheels racers.

In Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, a fast car isn’t the only key to success. The game revolutionized the gameplay by introducing two new moves that make the battles even more exciting. With the power-up, players can jump or double-jump at any time. This new movement is an ideal tool for overtaking opponents or traversing tight spaces and avoiding obstacles. In addition, with these new moves, players can not only improve their racing skills, but also discover new shortcuts or access previously inaccessible sections of the track.

Another exciting mechanic, Lateral Dash allows players to quickly dodge to the side and collide with enemies on either side of their vehicle. This maneuver allows players to strategically get their opponents out of their way or trick them into bouncing off the perimeter of the orange plastic track. These new actions, along with the boost and drift mechanics already appreciated in Chapter 1, open up many possibilities and expand the possibilities for players to make strategic decisions and interpret each race and track in their preferred way.