So you can work securely from home and on the go

As new ways of working away from the office emerge, so too do new cybersecurity challenges. The National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) has one List of safety tips Posted to work at home and on the go.

Password protection

At the top of the list is password protection. The NCSC advises always protecting access to devices such as laptops and smartphones with a password and, if possible, with two-factor authentication. Devices should never be left unattended at home or on the go, the NCSC continues.

privacy screen

The NCSC also recommends protecting your laptop or smartphone from prying eyes. When leaving the workplace, one should always lock the screen; When out and about, the center recommends using a screen protector, either in the form of a chip or the PC’s built-in function.

phone calls

The same applies to phone calls. The NCSC advises finding an undisturbed place where no one can hear. It is said that it is best to conduct confidential discussions physically. If this is not possible, it is better to use an encrypted communication channel like Threema. Here, too, it must be ensured that no one who is not involved is heard.

Data backup

Private life and work should not be confused. The NCSC advises against using personal device for work and vice versa. Work data should not be stored on private cloud storage or USB drives. Regarding data backups, it is imperative to follow company specifications.

confidential data

Special care should be taken with confidential information. Data should be handled and disposed with care. These should be kept under lock and key, the NCSC writes. If possible, documents should only be printed in the office. Documents and data carriers that are no longer needed should be properly disposed of – documents, for example, using a document shredder. Electronic data remains recoverable even after deletion. For final destruction, the file storage location must be overwritten several times. NCSC recommends using survey software for this.

WiFi usage

The use of WLANs, both private and public, is another point of attack, the NCSC writes. In general, you should avoid public networks completely and prefer to use the hotspot functionality of your smartphone. This can be activated in the device settings and works like a WiFi on the go.

Even a home network isn’t completely protected from attacks and should be closely scrutinized, the NCSC writes. The center recommends changing router passwords regularly and using two-factor authentication whenever possible. The NCSC also recommends using WPA2 or WPA3, if it’s already available. Access to management should only be possible from your own network – remote access to the device must be deactivated. Most devices today also allow setting up a separate guest network.

freighter

Public buildings such as airports or train stations often offer USB charging stations, the NCSC writes. However, they are accessible to everyone and can be easily manipulated to infect devices with malware.

