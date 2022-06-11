Protecting Species: Camera Traps Collect Information on Amazon

To protect species in the Amazon rainforest, researchers need data on the distribution of endangered species. Automatic camera traps help them in their work.
Mammals, birds, and reptiles: Hundreds of species of vertebrates live in the Amazon rainforest. Registering their inventory on foot is a tedious and expensive task and, given the size of the area, is almost impossible to do. The forest covers an area of more than eight million square kilometers and is spread over eight countries.
You cannot collect this data on foot
It’s easier with so-called camera traps. These works work day and night and automatically document the way of life of many different species captured in the cameras’ light barrier.
Read now with STERN PLUS
What you really need to know: Background, Analysis, and Classification
registered?
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”