Protecting Species: Camera Traps Collect Information on Amazon

June 12, 2022
Faye Stephens

06/11/2022, 13:57
2 minutes reading time

To protect species in the Amazon rainforest, researchers need data on the distribution of endangered species. Automatic camera traps help them in their work.

Mammals, birds, and reptiles: Hundreds of species of vertebrates live in the Amazon rainforest. Registering their inventory on foot is a tedious and expensive task and, given the size of the area, is almost impossible to do. The forest covers an area of ​​more than eight million square kilometers and is spread over eight countries.

You cannot collect this data on foot

It’s easier with so-called camera traps. These works work day and night and automatically document the way of life of many different species captured in the cameras’ light barrier.

big ant eater

This giant anteater inspects the camera trap with its long snout. With their long, sticky tongues, mammals belonging to the order of serrated ants hunt ants and termites from their burrows. The existence of the anteater is threatened by hunting and loss of habitat

© Mamirauá Institute for Sustainable Development / TEAM . Network

