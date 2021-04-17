Property: Windsor Castle is cordoned off prior to Philip’s memorial – home

Nautical motifs will dominate the ceremony, which aims to pay homage to Phillips’ role in the Royal Navy. During his life, the prince wanted, among other things, “an eternal father, strong in salvation.” The song is the hymn of the Royal Navy, which Philip served during World War II and with which he has always maintained contact. As previously announced, the Dean of the University of Windsor Phillips will appreciate “kindness, humor, and humanity.”

In honor of Prince Consort, the royal family published a poem by Simon Armitage, who was named UK Poet in 2019. The poem, titled “Patriarchs – Lamentation” pays homage to Phillips’ career in the Royal Navy and describes his generation as “serving husbands” and “great-great-grandfathers from birth” “).

In addition, the palace commemorated the Queen’s husband in several pictures, some of which were private. One of the photos said: “The Queen would like to share this special photo of her and the Duke of Edinburgh, which was taken in 2003 at the top of the Queens of Moic in Scotland.” So the photo was taken by the daughter-in-law, Duchess Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward. Other kings also commemorated Philip’s death: for example, the flag was waved with a half-mast in the Danish Royal Palace in Copenhagen.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210417-99-238542 / 7