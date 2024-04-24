Principles and features of the folk nutritional principle

Many people strive for a slim and active lifestyle. This desire is exploited by many diet providers who promise weight loss in the shortest possible time. But after following the diet, many people return to their old eating habits. If you really want to do something for yourself and your body, you have to take responsibility for yourself and live a conscious and active life. In this context, a balanced and complete diet can be beneficial. We will tell you how healthy this diet is.

Whole Foods: What Does It Mean?

The term “whole food” refers to a specific form of nutrition intended to provide the body All necessary nutrients To be presented in a balanced way. The idea behind whole foods is that a healthy diet not only meets energy needs, but also ensures that the body gets enough vitamins, minerals, fiber and other essential nutrients.

This term was largely coined by a Swiss doctor and physical therapist Maximilian Bircher Brenner engraved. He lived from 1867 to 1939 and was a pioneer in the field of natural medicine and nutrition. doctor. Bircher-Brenner, who also invented Bircher muesli, developed the concept of whole foods in the early 1900s and promoted a nutrient-dense diet. Fresh and unprocessed foods he. The whole food principles he developed influenced the nutrition movement and found their way into many subsequent concepts of healthy living.

Using this recipe, you can prepare classic Bircher muesli

With his extensive research also developed Professor Dr. Werner Kolath, expert in the fields of bacteriology, hygiene and nutritional sciences, the scientific basis of whole foods. He summarized his findings in the request: “Let the food be as natural as possible!” Therefore, Kullath divided foods based on their state of processing Six levels of value:

Fresh, unmodified, unheated foods such as fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, eggs, raw milk, oilseeds, and spring water Mechanically modified foods such as fresh fruit juices, cold-pressed oils, and raw meat Enzymatically modified foods such as sauerkraut, yogurt, and tartar – Heat-treated foods such as cooked meals and fried meat Highly processed or preserved foods such as canned vegetables and dried fruits Isolated nutrients or their blends such as vitamin pills, flour extracts, flavorings and ghee

Since this term was coined, whole foods have been developed and embraced by many nutrition experts and organizations. Today, whole foods represent one Balanced nutritionwhich is based on unprocessed foods and aims to promote health.

In the clip: This is what you should know about plant foods

How healthy are whole foods?

Unlike many other diets that focus on counting calories, the Whole Foods Diet focuses on ensuring an adequate and varied intake of vitamins, minerals, trace elements and fibre. This is done with a A mostly vegetarian and varied diet receipt.

Since whole foods mainly depend on… Natural foods This leads to a special focus on quality rather than quantity, resulting in reduced consumption of highly processed foods such as trans fats, refined flour and refined sugar as well as flavor enhancers and additives through whole foods. This approach benefits health.

The German Nutrition Society also recommends whole foods (DGE) is recommended because it provides us with all the essential nutrients.

Principles and characteristics of proper nutrition

Plant foods are on the rise: The whole food diet focuses largely on plant foods. Not only do they provide important nutrients, but they are also rich in fibre, which enhances digestion. The less processing, the better: Another principle is to avoid highly processed foods. The closer the food is to its natural state, the more nutrients are retained. Regional and seasonal: The whole food diet focuses on consuming regional and seasonal produce. This not only helps protect the environment, but also ensures that the food is fresh and rich in vital nutrients. Environmentally produced: It is preferable to eat organically produced foods to reduce your environmental footprint and reduce the use of pesticides. Fair Trade Foods: The other aspect is choosing foods that are fairly traded to ensure fair remuneration for producers. Fair pricing aims to adequately cover production costs, fair wages and environmental sustainability.

What is a complete diet?

Whole grains: Using whole grains instead of refined flour is an essential part of a whole food diet. Whole grains not only provide more fiber, but also provide a variety of vitamins and minerals.

fat: The emphasis is on eating high-quality vegetable fats. These elements are found, for example, in oils, avocados, seeds and nuts.

protein: Proteins are essential for building and maintaining muscle. In whole foods, plant sources of protein such as legumes, nuts and grains are preferred.

Vitamins: Providing adequate vitamins is the cornerstone of whole foods. Fresh vegetables and fruits are rich in various vitamins and minerals.

What can you eat on a healthy diet?

Implementation of the complete diet is based on clear guidelines:

5 servings of vegetables and fruits daily (for example, make a salad, eat fruit as a snack between meals, or eat celery with hummus dip).

Replace white flour with whole grain products

Dairy products in moderation every day, in the form of cheese, cottage cheese, quark, raw milk, kefir and butter (no added ingredients)

Fats in moderation daily, especially through vegetable oils, seeds and nuts in small quantities

Meat, fish and eggs a maximum of twice a week

Sugar and salt in small quantities. Replace sugar with healthy alternatives such as fresh fruit or honey

1.5 liters of fluid in the form of water and unsweetened tea

These are the 10 rules of whole foods

Take advantage of the diversity of foods and make your meals varied and mostly vegetarian. Fill your diet with at least three portions of fresh vegetables and two portions of fresh fruit every day. Always choose whole grain products. Add dairy products to plant foods and add fish once or twice a week. Eat high-quality plant fatty acids. If possible, avoid refined sugar and high-sugar products. Drink enough. Make sure you prepare your meals carefully and favor short sautéing and steaming over long roasting, grilling and deep frying. Consciously take time to eat your meals. Make your daily life active and get enough exercise.

In the clip: Whole grain bread can be very thin

Can you lose weight with whole foods?

One of the most frequently asked questions about whole foods is whether they can help you lose weight. Even if weight loss is here Not the goal The answer is still: Yes, whole foods can be an effective way to lose weight. Balancing meals, focusing on natural foods, and controlling sugar and fat helps achieve and maintain a healthy body weight.

Lots of fiber and complex carbohydrates ensure this Feeling full stay longer. Since healthy nutrition also means intuitive eating, it is important to pay attention to your feeling of hunger and not overeat.

In addition to eating, you should always have a cup of water or unsweetened tea on hand. the DGE Recommended daily 1.5 liters of liquid To drink. This is especially beneficial with whole foods, as water helps the fiber swell and thus supports digestion.

And last but not least, complete Movement and sports Health-focused diet. Only by consuming higher calories compared to eating a healthy but low-fat diet can fat deposits actually melt away.

These are the benefits of whole foods

Comprehensive nutrient supply: Sticking to whole foods ensures that your body gets all the nutrients it needs in adequate quantities. Which enhances health and supports various body functions. Also suitable for people with food intolerances: The variety of options in whole foods means that individual intolerances can be better taken into account. Supports weight loss: A balanced diet, combined with conscious food choice and intuitive eating habits, makes whole foods an effective weight loss option. A friend of the environment: The emphasis on regional, seasonal and organic foods makes whole foods an environmentally friendly diet.

Potential disadvantages of whole foods

Despite the many benefits, there are also some potential drawbacks to whole foods, but you can avoid them by gradually adjusting your diet:

holding: The high fiber content of whole foods can cause constipation in some people. It is important to drink enough water and increase your fiber intake slowly.

swelling: Some people may experience stomach bloating due to increased fiber intake. Again, it's important to make the change gradually and get to know your body better.

Who can eat whole foods?

Whole foods are generally suitable for most people. The variety of foods allows us to adapt to different needs and preferences. However, people with certain health restrictions or allergies should consider switching to whole foods Medical professionals Or consult a nutritionist.

In the clip: What diet works?

Whole foods: That's our conclusion

The whole food diet is undoubtedly a healthy diet Balanced diet, which offers many health benefits. By focusing on natural, unprocessed foods, it provides the body with all the necessary nutrients and is suitable for weight loss. However, it is important to take individual needs such as food intolerances into consideration and adjust eating habits slowly. A balanced diet, along with regular exercise, form the basis of a healthy lifestyle.