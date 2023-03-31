Prince Harry: Not a chance! Return to Great Britain is excluded

A return to Great Britain did not seem out of the question

Prince Harry is currently based in Great Britain, but the center of his life has long been in America. A royal expert now says the Duke of Sussex will not be returning to his homeland for long.

Prince Harry, 38, remains in Great Britain while King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, embark on a state visit to Germany from March 29 and entertain royal fans at several meetings. The Duke of Sussex had already filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) in 2019. Then, on Monday, March 27, 2023, he made a surprise appearance at the High Court in London to attend hearings and testify on the witness stand over the next four days. According to media reports, Harry once again shot the royal family in court.

According to a royal expert, Harry’s fate seems sealed: there is no way back for him.

Prince Harry can no longer lead a “normal life” in Britain

Prince Harry is one of several prominent plaintiffs, including 76-year-old Elton John, who is suing the British publisher for invasions of privacy, including phone hacking. In his statement, according to “Express”, Harry said that the royal family hid information about violations. “The company has made it clear that we don’t need to know anything about phone hacking and it’s been made clear to me that the royal family is not sitting on the witness stand because that would open a hornet’s nest,” the 38-year-old said. — Said to be old.

The “estranged prince,” who has already shot Charles and Co. in a Netflix documentary and his memoirs, has made it clear his homeland is a thing of the past for him, says royal author Andrew Larman. “It’s clear to me that Harry has no interest in reconciling with his family. He has a new life now, it’s completely different and he can’t go back. There’s no way he’s going to come back to England and live a normal life here,” the author said on the Royally Us podcast.

Is reconciliation now impossible?

Harry is currently in the UK and has not met any family members – King Charles has been “very busy”, it was said – which is “very revealing”.

According to the expert, this is a clear indication that the Duke of Sussex has broken many bridges with his media-friendly exposure. A reconciliation with the British royal family is unlikely before Charles’s coronation. It remains to be seen whether Harry, 41, and Duchess Meghan will attend the historic event on May 6, 2023.

