Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: Are they back in the UK to celebrate?

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan can travel to England this month for a celebration in honor of Princess Diana.

Will Prince Harry (37) and Duchess Meghan (40) return in a few days to visit his home country of Great Britain? As reported by “The Sun”They are supposed to travel from their home country of the USA to the UK for a celebration in honor of Princess Diana (1961-1997).

Up to 100 guests are expected to attend the celebration, which is set to take place on Tuesday and was originally scheduled to unveil a statue of Princess Diana for her 60th birthday in July. Including Harry’s brother Prince William (39) and musician Sir Elton John (74, “Candle in the Wind”). A source told the newspaper: “No one knows what Harry’s decision will be, but there are rumors he may come with Meghan and her two children.”

No more quarantine required



Travel restrictions have been lifted on all flights from the US to the UK, meaning Sussex will no longer need to be quarantined on arrival. According to reports, palace staff have not yet been informed of the family’s potential travel plans.

A statue of Princess Diana was unveiled by Prince William and Prince Harry in the garden of the Sunken of Kensington Palace in early July. At that time, Harry arrived without his family.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been married since May 2018. Their son Archie was born in May 2019. In early 2020, the family moved to Montecito, California. At the same time, they resigned from the senior royal family. Their daughter Lily was born in June 2021.

SpotOnNews