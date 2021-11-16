Prince Charles: ‘Prince Charles will not pass the crown on to William’

Will the British crown after Queen Elizabeth be handed over to her son Prince Charles or her grandson Prince William? Opinions on this topic vary.

The question of who will succeed Queen Elizabeth, 95, to the throne of the United Kingdom has been debated for years. The rightful heir to the throne is of course Prince Charles, 73, the Queen’s eldest son. But more and more votes are getting so loud that Charles will be skipped and Prince William, 39, will get straight to the crown. According to a survey conducted in the summer of 2021, almost half of the British public prefer William as the future king over his father.

The Queen wants her son to be her successor



Royal expert Arendt Strigler once said in an interview with GALA that the chance of William directly taking the throne is fifty. “However, the law must be changed for this – and this is not in the hands of the Queen, but in the hands of Parliament.”

The Queen herself does not seem interested in changing this law. “I hope the Prince of Wales will one day continue the important work started by my father (King George VI, editor’s note) in 1949,” she declared in 2018 at a meeting of the 53 member states of the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles or Prince William?



Royal expert Mr Sacredotti also doubts, according to the Express, that William will not be favored: “I don’t think there is a strong case for that, and I think Prince Charles would be a different kind of king than his mother and William would be a different kind of monarch than his father and grandmother.” […] But I don’t understand why he should pass the crown down, and I don’t think that would be desirable from anyone’s point of view. He would bring his own agenda for the role. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Charles was king, they’ve been planning that for years.”

But what’s really going on probably won’t be discovered until the time comes.

Sources used: express.co.uk, private research

