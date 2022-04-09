Prime Video: “James Bond” films are part of the UK subscription

Amazon Prime video subscribers in the UK will soon be able to watch most James Bond movies at no extra charge. Amazon has announced that all 25 official action series will temporarily become part of streaming subscriptions from April 15. The promotion is valid for two months only.

Amazon Hayes said when asked online that the offer only applies to Great Britain. “There is currently no information to begin with Prime Video in Germany.” “James Bond” films are not currently available for subscription to any streaming service in Germany.

Amazon buys MGM

The fact that Amazon can offer all “James Bond” movies is due to the recent acquisition of owner MGM: in March, Amazon acquired the US media group for $ 8.45 billion. In addition to “James Bond”, MGM’s portfolio includes “Tomb Rider” and “Rocky”. The acquisition of Media Group is the second largest acquisition in Amazon history. Organic supermarket chain Whole Foods, which the company bought in 2017 for $ 13.7 billion, was the only one to be more expensive.

The decisive signal for approving the acquisition came from the EU Commission. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may have terminated the deal through a lawsuit, but missed the March 16 deadline. FTC boss Lina Khan is considered a critic of Amazon.

Amazon operates under the title “007’s Road to a Million”. According to Business Magazine Variety Also on a reality show about cult secret agents. At known locations from the movies, participants had to deal with physical tasks and answer questions in groups of two.



