Power Outage Sulzbach (Taunus) CURRENTLY 06/10/2023: Here there are power outages

On Saturday night, there was a power outage in Sulzbach (Taunus) in the postcode area 65843. You can read all the information about today’s power outage in Sulzbach (Taunus) and what to do now here on news.de

Spontaneous failures in the power grid can happen again and again. Photo: Adobe Stock / T.Michel

Breakdowns and maintenance in Sulzbach (Taunus) are up to date

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failure is not the norm in Sulzbach (Taunus) in Hesse, but it can always happen temporarily. As the portal Störsauskunft.de reports, there is currently a message about unrest in Sulzbach (Taunus). The responsible operator for the power grid is Syna GmbH. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently available on June 10, 2023 in Sulzbach (Taunus).

Network problems are currently spreading across the region In Gänssteg: Maria Rosenkranzkönigin in Sulzbach (Taunus) (postal code 65843, Main-Taunus-Kreis). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator Syna GmbH. Difficulties have been recognized since 2:24 am today, although no local has explicitly reported the failure. Technicians are on duty, and recovery is expected to be complete by 4:20 am.

(As of: 06/10/2023, 02:30 AM)

What’s also interesting: what you can do against blackouts

Reporting a power outage in Sulzbach (Taunus): who is responsible in the event of a breakdown?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your Syna contact person.

correct behavior in the event of a power outage

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Differences in the power grid fails to compare

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: Energy crisis: Germany’s concerns about energy supplies

He follows news.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here you will find all the latest news, latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

ROJ / news.de