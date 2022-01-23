Ponomarev, Kentucky: What role did Avio GmbH play?

The exit of Russian investor Mikhail Ponomarev from KFC Uerdingen last spring ended with the liquidation of Spielbetriebs-GmbH, shortly before that the new investor was ready. But how seriously does he really care?

The sale of Ponomarev’s shares in then-third tier club KFC Uerdingen to the Armenian group Noah last spring raises even more questions. After about five years and promotion from Oberliga to Division III, the Russian investor announced that he would sell his shares in debt-laden Spielbetriebs-GmbH. But how seriously did the Armenians take an interest in the club, which was already in the process of bankruptcy? According to the insolvency report, a contract was concluded with Avio GmbH in Vienna.

Why Avio and not Noah? This is a closely related question. The insolvency official of Kentucky Fried Chicken attributed the LLC to the Noah Group. However, Avio was founded by a Bulgarian who has no publicly traceable links to Noah’s group. Ms. is the sole managing director and shareholder. The company does not appear to have an email address or phone number. The general manager of a company registered at the same address agreed to send questions to the Bulgarian, but no response. The answers will be very interesting, for example to the question whether the group of Noah and Roman Gevorkian, who has repeatedly shown himself to be a possible successor to Ponomarev in KFC, is really behind Avio GmbH? Neither the Bulgarians nor the Armenians answer.

Other indicators reinforce the impression that Avio GmbH is not related to the Noah Group. Because Armenian investors pay careful attention to the naming and the meaning of their brand. For example, they manage their investments in Italian fourth-division club AC Noah Siena through the companies “Noah Investments Holding SRL” and “ACN Siena 1904 SSD”. They also have a “Noah Football Group Ltd.” in Guilford, UK. was established.

Threatened relegation to the Oberliga

So why invest in Germany of all places through a company with a different name? The chronology also confirms the doubts: the core of the investments of the Noah Group is FC Noah Yerevan in Armenia, which was officially incorporated on July 26, 2019, and all the companies were registered in Italy and England later. Only Avio GmbH has existed before, since September 26, 2018. Ponomarev, knowing about this, wrote that he believed that the Armenians used an existing company suitable for this.

But how did Avio GmbH manage the investment in Germany with a balance sheet of just €10,984.31 as of December 31, 2020? The truth is: The deal failed, and KFC was denied a third-tier license despite the sport’s relegation because new funders refused to provide security. In the meantime, the LLC has been liquidated, and the Registered Confederation (eV) is about to be relegated to the domestic league.

