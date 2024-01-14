January 14, 2024

Pictures of the week – news

Esmond Barker January 14, 2024 5 min read
Photos of the week – News – SRF


There's a bulldog in the US election debate, and tractors are flying in Germany: these are the pictures of the week.

People wearing colorful clothes and holding rainbow-colored umbrellas dance in front of the National Congress.
Frozen wise elves.

legend:

On the evening of January 11, the meadows of the Elbe in Saxony, opposite the historic old town, froze due to the recent flood.

Keystone/EPA/Robert Michael

Damaged cars pile up in a pile.
Dafoe and Ruffalo kiss the Hollywood star at the bottom of the Walk of Fame.

legend:

On January 8, American actor Willem Dafoe (right) and fellow actor Mark Ruffalo unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. To celebrate this day, the two Hollywood stars kiss the “star” on the ground.

Reuters/Mario Anzoni

Both are on the pulpit.
Players of the national teams are fighting for victory.
Kingfisher on a branch.

legend:

It looks strange here: a kingfisher devours a fish in Verulamium Park in St Albans, England. (January 11, 2024)

Reuters/Peter Chibura


Tagesschau, January 11, 2024, 7:30 pm;

